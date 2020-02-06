Laura Benanti, Norbert Leo Butz, and More to Perform at Broadway Backwards

The initial lineup of performers has been announced for this year's Broadway Backwards, taking place on Monday, March 16, at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Tony Award winner Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady), two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady), Tony winner Len Cariou (Harry Townsend's Last Stand), Garrett Clayton (TV's Hairspray Live!), Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Tony nominee Ariana DeBose (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Tony winner André De Shields (Hadestown), Emmy nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Take Me Out), Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), L. Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Patti Murin (Frozen), Ken Page (Cats), James Snyder (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) are set to perform.

Colella will also return to host for a second year. More special guests will be announced in the coming weeks. Performers are subject to change.

Creator Robert Bartley will return to direct and choreograph the show. Mary-Mitchell Campbell will be music supervisor, with James Kinney as choreographer and Joshua Buscher-West as choreographer and associate director.

The evening features performances from stars of stage and screen with men singing songs originally intended for women, and vice versa. Artists will honor the great songs of musical theater while celebrating the LGBTQ community and creating an environment of equality, awareness, and love.

Presented by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, this event benefits Broadway Cares and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City.