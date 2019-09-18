Kristin Chenoweth Returning to Broadway With New Concert Saluting Female Singers

Kristin Chenoweth will return to Broadway in a new concert to celebrate the release of her album For the Girls. Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls will run for eight performances, November 8-17, at the Nederlander Theatre.

With music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and direction by Richard Jay-Alexander, the concert will feature songs like "The Man That Got Away," "The Way We Were," and many more tunes popularized by the likes of Barbra Streisand and Dolly Parton. The record hits shelves September 27.

Chenoweth performed her concert My Love Letter to Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in 2016. Best known on Broadway for originating the role of Glinda in the hit musical Wicked, Chenoweth earned a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award in 1999 for her performance as Sally in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She received a Drama Desk Award and a Tony nomination for the 2015 revival of On the Twentieth Century, and has also been seen in Steel Pier, Epic Proportions, The Apple Tree, and Promises, Promises.

Her television credits include Glee, The West Wing, and Pushing Daisies, for which she won an Emmy Award.