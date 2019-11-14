Kristin Chenoweth, Adrienne Warren, and More Star in Our Critics' Top Faves

With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!

RECENTLY OPENED:

Fires in the Mirror

Michael Benjamin Washington stars in Signature Theatre's revival of Anna Deavere Smith's Fires in the Mirror.

(© Joan Marcus)

"Fires in the Mirror vividly exposes the fault lines in our society, a supposed melting pot in which the constituent ingredients refuse to melt...[Michael Benjamin] Washington's natural performance style is genuinely felt, and easily believable." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls

Kristin Chenoweth stars in For the Girls at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre.

(© Nellie Beavers)

"For the Girls feels authentically Chenoweth, a mix of heartfelt honesty and self-deprecating humor, punctuated by songs that mean a lot to her." Read David Gordon's full review here.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Adrienne Warren stars in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway.

(© Manuel Harlan)

"[Adrienne Warren is] bursting with talent and charisma, making all of her strenuous choreography and vocal acrobatics look easy....[I]f you love Tina Turner and would happily spend your money hearing her songs performed by an uncanny medium, this is the show for you." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

CLOSING SOON:

Heroes of the Fourth Turning

John Zdrojeski, Zoë Winters, Jeb Kreager, Michele Pawk, and Julia McDermott star in Heroes of the Fourth Turning, running through this weekend at Playwrights Horizons.

(© Joan Marcus)

"Heroes of the Fourth Turning is a tough watch, but it is absolutely necessary as America's competing tribes retreat into fortresses of affirmation." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Soft Power

Alyse Alan Louis and Conrad Ricamora star in Soft Power, running through this weekend at the Public Theater.

(© Joan Marcus)

"...[T]his show is nutso — in the most delightful way...[David Henry] Hwang and [Jeanine] Tesori co-opt familiar musical tropes to show American audiences what it is like to experience the exuberance of Broadway as an outsider." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

