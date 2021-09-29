Kelli O'Hara Running New York City Marathon to Raise Money for Cancer Support Community

Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I, Kiss Me, Kate) will be running running in the TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 7 to raise money and awareness for the Cancer Support Community (CSC), a global nonprofit network that provides $50 million in free navigation and support services to patients and their loved ones.

"It's a bucket list thing for me, running the New York City marathon," said O'Hara. "I have always wanted to do it, and I am thrilled to take on this challenge to support the Cancer Support Community, an organization that is dear to my heart."

2021 marks CSC's first year as one of the race's official charity partners, allowing runners to raise money that will directly go to the organization. Click here to donate and find out how you can get involved.