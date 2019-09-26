Jonathan Pryce, Eileen Atkins, and More Star in Our Critics' Top Faves This Week

With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!

Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.

Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.

All the Rage

Martin Moran is the writer and star of All the Rage, currently receiving a revival run at the Barrow Group.

(© Edward T. Morris)

"Sending the audience on a journey from New York to Africa to the stage of the Shubert Theatre and the A-Train, All the Rage has the potential to seem messily unfocused, but it's that exact quality, along with Moran's dry sense of humor and unassuming manner, that puts the show above other solo works of this nature, many of which easily fall into dramatic sob-fest territory." Read David Gordon's full review of the original 2013 off-Broadway production here.

The Height of the Storm

Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce star in The Height of the Storm on Broadway.

(© Joan Marcus)

"[The Height of the Storm is] worth the price of admission for [Jonathan] Pryce and [Eileen] Atkins alone, and their unforgettable performances won't disappoint. Bring a pack of tissues, too." Read David Gordon's full review here.

Kingfishers Catch Fire

Sean Gormley and Haskell King star in Kingfishers Catch Fire at Irish Repertory Theatre.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"It is easy to imagine a boring production of [Kingfishers Catch Fire], but the fact that there's never a dull moment is a testament to both the heroic performances of the actors and Kent Paul's unexpectedly tense staging." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

Alyssa May Gold, Rebecca Jimenez, Carmen Berkeley, and Malika Samuel star in Our Dear Dead Drug Lord at WP Theater.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

"Our Dear Dead Drug Lord...features four top-notch performances and a memorable debut from a playwright whose risk-taking talent is something to keep an eye on." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.

Runboyrun & In Old Age

Ron Canada and Patrice Johnson Chevannes star in In Old Age, running in a double bill with Runboyrun at New York Theatre Workshop.

(© Joan Marcus)

"Runboyrun...builds essential foundation for the second show of the night, In Old Age, which proves to be one of the most spiritually satisfying plays I've ever witnessed." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

For more suggestions, visit our Broadway listings page here and our off-Broadway listings page here.