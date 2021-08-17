John Gore Organization and Black Theatre Coalition Create New Fellowship for Black Professionals

The John Gore Organization, the parent company of Broadway Across America, has announced a new fellowship for Black theater professionals created in partnership with the Black Theatre Coalition, an organization dedicated to eradicating racial inequities in the theater industry by creating sustainable and ethical hiring practices for Black professionals on Broadway and in the American theater.

The program, called the Black Theatre Coalition/Broadway Across America Fellowship, will provide 10 paid part-time fellowships across the United States with specific training in the areas of Marketing, PR, Sales, Programming, Accounting and Finance, Operations, Venue Management, and Ticketing. Fellowships will initially be available in New York, Atlanta, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, and Louisville, and will launch Spring Semester, 2022.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with BAA on this endeavor," said Black Theatre Coalition founders Reggie Van Lee, T. Oliver Reid, and Warren Adams in a press statement. "Our mission states our goals of removing the 'illusion of inclusion' in the American Theatre. This partnership offers the opportunity to stretch our reach far beyond the lights of Broadway and into the hometowns of black professionals across the country."

John Gore, owner and CEO of the John Gore Organization, stated, "The Black Theatre Coalition is already doing such important work on Broadway and we're proud to be able to help them bring this fellowship program to different cities across the country. Careers in this industry start from the ground up and we're excited to help usher in a new generation of young and ambitious theater makers."

The John Gore Organization presents shows in 48 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, Off-Broadway, London's West End, Japan, and China.

Candidates interested in applying for fellowships should sign up at BroadwayFellows.com to be notified when applications will be accepted this fall.