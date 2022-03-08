Jesse Williams Tells Trevor Noah About Locker Room Talk in Take Me Out
The Grey's Anatomy star makes his Broadway debut this spring in the revival of Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play.
Jesse Williams was on The Daily Show last night to talk about his big Broadway debut in the Second Stage Theater revival of Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out, about a superstar baseball player who comes out as gay. Williams had a lot of smart things to say about the relationship between identity and performance, as well as the subtle communication conveyed by one's gaze in the locker room. You can watch the whole interview here:
