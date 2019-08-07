Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park Celebrate Final Dear Evan Hansen Performance

On Sunday, August 4, Jennifer Laura Thompson and Michael Park gave their final performances as Cynthia and Larry Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen. After their curtain call, they retired to the nearby Haven Rooftop, where fellow original cast members Ben Platt, Rachel Bay Jones, Mike Faist, and more joined them to celebrate their more than 1,000 performances each. Check out photos from the curtain call and celebration below. And in case you missed it, read our interview with Thompson and Park here.

Ivan Hernandez (Chicago) began his run as Larry Murphy yesterday, August 6, as did Ann Sanders (Frozen), who will play Cynthia Murphy through October 20. Additional casting changes will be announced soon.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Oscar-, Tony-, and Grammy-winning composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

Dear Evan Hansen is described as follows: "A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in."