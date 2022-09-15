Jenn Colella and Petrina Bromley to Return to Come From Away for Last Two Weeks on Broadway

Original cast members Jenn Colella and Petrina Bromley will return to the cast of Come From Away for its final two weeks on Broadway.

Colella will return to the role of Beverley Bass beginning Tuesday, September 20. That same day, dance captain and standby Josh Breckenridge will step into the roles of Kevin J., Ali, and others. Bromley will return to the roles of Bonnie and others beginning Tuesday, September 27.

In turn, Rachel Tucker and Kevin McAllister will play their final shows on Sunday, September 18. Sharone Sayegh will play her last show as announced on Sunday, September 25.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, choreographed by Kelly Devine, and has music supervision by Ian Eisendrath. Set against the backdrop of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the show follows what happens when 38 planes and 6,579 passengers are forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of one small town on the edge of the world."

The production ends its run at the Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, October 2 after 25 previews and 1,670 performances.