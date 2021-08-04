Jenn Colella and More Lead Taped Come From Away, Debuting in September

The live taping of Broadway's Come From Away will debut on September 10 on Apple TV Plus.

The filmed production features many members of the original cast, including (in alphabetical order) Petrina Bromley as Bonnie, Tony nominee Jenn Colella as Beverley, Joel Hatch as Claude, Caesar Samayoa as Kevin J., Q. Smith as Hannah, Astrid Van Wieren as Beulah, Sharon Wheatley as Diane, and standby Tony LePage as Kevin T., alongside veteran Broadway cast members De'Lon Grant as Bob, Emily Walton as Janice, Jim Walton as Nick, and Paul Whitty as Oz.

The production was filmed by director Christopher Ashley at the Schoenfeld Theatre this past May for an audience that included front-line workers and 9/11 survivors. Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is choreographed by Kelly Devine. Set against the backdrop of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the show follows what happens when 38 planes and 6,579 passengers are forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of "one small town on the edge of the world."

The Broadway production features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath.