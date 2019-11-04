Jagged Little Pill Sets Release Date for Broadway Cast Recording

Atlantic Records has announced that it will release the original Broadway cast recording of Jagged Little Pill Friday, December 6, at all music retailers and streaming services. It is now available for preorder here; all preorders will include an instant free download of "You Learn," which is currently available to stream here. The musical began performances at the Broadhurst Theatre on November 3, and will officially open on Thursday, December 5.

Inspired by the Alanis Morissette album of the same title, Jagged Little Pill is described as follows: "The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family; but when the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the veneer, or defiantly facing truths about themselves and the world around them."

The new musical has a score by Morissette and Glen Ballard, with direction by Diane Paulus; a book by Diablo Cody; movement direction and choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui; and musical supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tom Kitt.

Leading the Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill are Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening), newcomer Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena (Anastasia), Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas), Lauren Patten (Fun Home), and Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town), all of whom will reprise their roles from the musical's world premiere at American Repertory Theater last summer.

The rest of the Broadway company includes Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Antonio Cipriano, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani, and Ebony Williams