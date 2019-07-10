Jacob Dickey is Broadway's New Aladdin

Jacob Dickey will take on the title role in the Broadway production of Aladdin from July 16 to September 12 at the New Amsterdam Theatre. Ainsley Melham who currently plays the role, will play his final performance in Aladdin on July 14.

Dickey is currently an Aladdin ensemble cast member and an understudy for Aladdin and Kassim in the Broadway production. He also spent time playing the title role in the North American tour in 2017. His credits also include Sky in Mamma Mia!, Neville in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and Gabe in Next to Normal.

Based on the 1992 Disney animated film, Aladdin opened on Broadway on March 20, 2014. With a score by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice with songs such as "Friend Like Me" and the Academy Award-winning "A Whole New World," the show features a new book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin.