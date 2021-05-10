It's Not Your Imagination! Ain't Too Proud Will Be Back on Broadway This Fall

The Broadway run of Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations will resume at the Imperial Theatre on Saturday, October 16. Producers describe the night as a "gala performance heralding the return of Broadway." Directed by Tony winner Des McAnuff, the musical features a book by Dominique Morisseau, Tony-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo, and a score culled from Motown hits like "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," and more.

Ain't Too Proud had its world premiere at Berkeley Rep, where it broke box office records. It has also played the Kennedy Center, the Ahmanson Theatre, and the Princess of Wales Theatre on a pre-Broadway tour. The show is described as follows: "Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that follows the Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history — how they met, how they rose, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest."

The creative team includes Robert Brill (scenic design), Paul Tazewell (costume design), the late Howell Binkley (lighting design), Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Peter Nigrini (projection design), Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), and Steve Rankin (fight direction). Orchestrations are by Harold Wheeler with music direction and arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Molly Meg Legal is Production Stage Manager.

The opening date is subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health and the Governor, and the production anticipates that masks will be required for all patrons and front-of-house staff. Additionally, audience members may need to provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test. Exact regulations are still to be determined.

Casting and additional information will be confirmed at a later date.

Tickets are on sale now.