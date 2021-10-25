Is This A Room and Dana H. to End Broadway Runs Earlier Than Expected

The Broadway runs of Tina Satter's Is This a Room and Lucas Hnath's Dana H., which are currently performing in repertory at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre, will end their runs next month: Dana H. will play its final performance at 2pm on Saturday, November 13. Is This A Room will play its final performance at 3pm on Sunday, November 14. Both plays were initially slated for limited runs through Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Is This A Room is director Tina Satter's staging of the actual transcript of the encounter between NSA contractor and whistleblower Reality Winner and the FBI. Emily Davis stars as Winner in what our review called "the most anxiety-inducing performance on any Broadway stage."

Dana H. is based on interviews between the playwright's mother and theatermaker Steve Cosson. Deirdre O'Connell lip-synchs to the audio recordings of these interviews, as the real Dana describes the time she was kidnapped by a violent neo-Nazi. Our review described it as, "a performance that must be seen to be believed." Les Waters directs.

Deirdre O'Connell stars in Lucas Hnath's Dana H., directed by Les Waters, at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre.

(© Chad Batka)

Both plays were highlights of the Vineyard Theatre 2019-20 season, and were transferred to Broadway by producers Dori Berinstein, Sally Horchow and Matt Ross.

"We are so proud that these two extraordinary, groundbreaking plays have had a chance to receive Broadway life and the celebration they deserve," the producers said in a joint statement. "Each of these plays expands the definition of what a Broadway play can be in thrilling and innovative ways. While we would've loved to run through our original end date, we recognize that we are in a challenging landscape for live performance and we're grateful to have had a chance to share this work. We urge audiences to not miss out on what audiences and critics have rightly called 'unmissable' new theatre."

Ticket buyers for performances after November 14 should contact their point of purchase to reschedule for an earlier performance or to request a refund. Tickets purchased from Telecharge or with a credit card at the box office will be contacted automatically.