An Interview With the Co-Creator of Back to the Future: The Musical

Shortly after the exciting announcement that Back to the Future is heading to Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre next spring, our friends at WatsOnStage sat down with the show's book writer Bob Gale, who also happened to co-write the original screenplay for the 1985 movie.

The co-creator of one of pop culture's most celebrated franchises had plenty to say about the trials and tribulations of adapting his film for the stage, finding a willing theatrical producer, and the devastating impact of the pandemic. All the sweeter, then, that the West End premiere went on to become a huge WhatsOnStage Award-winning success!

Gale also goes into detail about realizing a Broadway dream and how the musical may evolve for the New York audiences.

