Inaugural Antonyo Awards Go to Adrienne Warren, Audra McDonald, and More

The winners of the inaugural Antonyo Awards, which celebrate Black excellence on New York stages, have been revealed.

The Best Musical award was won by Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, with Adrienne Warren winning the Best Actor in a Musical on Broadway award. Audra McDonald won the Best Actor in a Play on Broadway award for Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, while Danielle Brooks picked up the Best Actor in a Play Off-Broadway Award for Much Ado About Nothing.

Other winners include Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop, which picked up the Best Book Award after claiming the Pulitzer Prize earlier this year. Best Original Score went to The Secret of Life Bees. BLKS by Aziza Barnes won the Best New Play Award, while the Public Theater's For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf won five awards, the most of any show on the night, including Best Revival and Best Featured Actor for Okwui Okpokwasili.

Watch the full Antonyo Awards broadcast below: