Hugh Jackman-Led Music Man Announces New Opening Date

Following the Broadway League's announcement that Broadway theaters will remain dark until at least June 2021, the Hugh Jackman- and Sutton Foster-led Broadway revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man is now rescheduled to begin previews at the Winter Garden Theatre on Monday, December 20, 2021, with opening night scheduled for Thursday, February 10, 2022, according to Deadline.

With Jackman as Harold Hill and Foster as Marian Paroo, the production is also set to feature Tony winners Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, and Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn. Complete casting is still to be announced.

The Music Man will reunite the creative team of the 2017 Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, including director Jerry Zaks, choreographer Warren Carlyle, scenic and costumer designer Santo Loquasto, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Scott Lehrer, and dance arranger David Chase. Jonathan Tunick will orchestrate, with Patrick Vaccariello serving as musical director.

The production was originally scheduled to begin rehearsals June 29, 2020, with performances commencing on September 9. Before this morning's announcement by the Broadway League, ''The Music Man had been rescheduled to begin previews April 7, 2021, with opening night scheduled for May 20, 2021.