Hugh Jackman Gets Nearly a Minute of Entrance Applause at 1st Music Man Preview

The Music Man celebrated its long-awaited first preview last night at the Winter Garden Theatre. To say the audience was excited to greet Hugh Jackman — Broadway's newest Harold Hill — would be an understatement. Luckily, you can witness the moment for yourselves in this footage of what may be one of Broadway's longest entrance applause.

Four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks directs the anticipated revival, with choreography by Tony winner Warren Carlyle. Jackman — a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner — leads the cast as Professor Harold Hill alongside two-time Tony winner Foster, who plays Marian (The Librarian) Paroo.