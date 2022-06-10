How to Watch the 75th Annual Tony Awards

The 75th Annual Tony Awards are headed to Radio City Music Hall this Sunday, June 12 — which means it's time to nail down plans for your viewing party.

The four-hour live event will open with The Tony Awards: Act One, an hour of exclusive content streaming live on Paramount Plus from 7-8pm, hosted by Darren Criss (American Buffalo) and Julianne Hough (POTUS). The hour will feature various honors as well as special performances.

The Tony Awards ceremony, hosted by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), will follow from 8-11pm, airing live on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount Plus. CBS can also be streamed on fuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Paramount Plus, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream

As previously announced, the starry lineup of presenters for the evening includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson, Samuel L Jackson, Nathan Lane, Telly Leung, Judith Light, Josh Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O'Hara, Sarah Paulson, Bernadette Peters, Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter, LaTanya Richardson, Chita Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Phillipa Soo, Sarah Silverman, George Takei, Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson, and Bowen Yang.

The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. For more information about this year's ceremony, click here.