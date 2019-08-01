Hit West End Musical Six to Make Broadway Debut in 2020

The West End musical phenomenon Six will make its Broadway debut at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre this spring, beginning previews February 13, 2020, and opening on March 12. Casting for the New York run will be announced soon.

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, and invites the six wives of Henry VIII to reclaim their identities as they transform from Tudor Queens into Pop Princesses. The musical originated as a student production by the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society, which played a one-month run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017. After subsequent runs in London and Edinburgh, it played a limited run at the Arts Theatre before touring the UK and reopening on the West End earlier this year. The six-time Olivier-nominated musical is still playing to sold-out houses.

The musical is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design) and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.

Six is currently running at Chicago Shakespeare Theater through August 4, and will play limited engagements at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge (August 21-September 7), Edmonton's Citadel Theatre (November 2-24), and Saint Paul's Ordway Theatre (November 29-December 22).