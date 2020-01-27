Hadestown Wins Best Musical Theater Album; Sara Bareilles Earns First-Ever Grammy

At the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards last night, Broadway's Tony-winning musical Hadestown picked up another accolade, winning the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album over its Broadway competitors Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and the recently closed Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma!

Earning the award with the album are principal soloists Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page. The album's Grammy-winning producers are Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Todd Sickafoose, and the show's composer and lyricist Anaïs Mitchell.

Bradley Cooper's remake of A Star Is Born was also recognized at the ceremony, winning Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper both warning awards), as well as Best Song Written For Visual Media for the song "I'll Never Love Again" (written by Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Raitiere, and performed by Gaga and Cooper).

Another notable victory went to Tony nominee Sara Bareilles, who won Best American Roots Performance for her song "Saint Honesty." Bareilles has been Grammy-nominated several times — including for Best Musical Theater Album for her Broadway musical Waitress as well as for her performance in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert — but this marks her first win. She begins her run as Jenna in the West End production of Waitress opposite Gavin Creel tonight, so she was unable to attend last night's ceremony.

And last but not least, it's not a red carpet until Billy Porter shows up: