Hadestown Celebrates 250 Performances on Broadway

The Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown recently celebrated 250 performances on Broadway. Check out exclusive photos of the celebration below.

Special cupcakes were created to celebrate Hadestown's 250th performance on Broadway.

(photo courtesy of DKC/O&M)

Hadestown, which began its Broadway run at the Walter Kerr Theatre on March 22, is written by singer-songwriter and Tony winner Anaïs Mitchell, and developed with innovative director and Tony winner Rachel Chavkin. Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife, Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.

Tony winner André De Shields and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer celebrate Hadestown's 250th performance on Broadway.

(photo courtesy of DKC/O&M)

The cast is led by Reeve Carney (Orpheus), Tony winner André De Shields (Hermes), Tony nominee Amber Gray (Persephone), two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (Eurydice), and Tony nominee Patrick Page (Hades). They are joined by Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates, as well as a chorus of Workers played by Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, and Kimberly Marable. The full cast also includes swings Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

Hadestown recently earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. It is set to launch a national tour beginning in the fall of 2020.