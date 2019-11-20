Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, Ain't Too Proud, and More Score Grammy Nominations

The 2020 Grammy Award nominations have been announced, and a number of Broadway performers are on the list.

The nominees for Best Musical Theater Album include the cast albums for Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations, Hadestown, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and Oklahoma!, as well as Imogen Heap's album of music from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

In addition, Barbra Streisand received a Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album nomination for her latest album Walls; Beyoncé received one for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Spirit," the new song written for the recent Lion King remake; Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were nominated in the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media category for the soundtrack of A Star Is Born; and Waitress creator Sara Bareilles was nominated in the Best American Roots Performance category for "Saint Honesty," from her most recent album Amidst the Chaos.

