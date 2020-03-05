Bob Dylan Sends the Girl From the North Country Cast Whiskey to Toast Broadway Opening

The cast of Girl From the North Country, opening tonight at Broadway's Belasco Theatre, got a special surprise from the man himself, Bob Dylan. To celebrate the Broadway debut, Dylan sent the cast 30 bottles of Heaven's Door Whiskey along with an old-fashioned telegram. Take a look below as the cast toasts with their potent opening-night gift.

The story of a down-on-its-luck community in Duluth, Minnesota, Girl From the North Country is written and directed by Conor McPherson, with a score culled from the catalogue of Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan. It premiered at London's Old Vic Theatre, and had its American premiere at the Public Theater in 2018.

The cast features Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony nominee Mare Winningham.