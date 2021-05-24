Girl From the North Country Toasts Bob Dylan's 80th Birthday by Announcing Reopening Date

Girl From the North Country will reopen on October 13 at the Belasco Theatre. The musical began performances on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Belasco and opened on Thursday, March 5, 2020, a week before Broadway was shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The story of a down-on-its-luck community in Duluth, Minnesota, Girl From the North Country is written and directed by Conor McPherson, with a score culled from the catalogue of Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan.

Cast members returning to the production include Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Mare Winningham. Colin Bates will join the company to replace Colton Ryan in the role of Gene Laine.

Girl From the North Country had its American premiere at the Public Theater in 2018 after a world premiere at London's Old Vic Theatre in 2017. Girl From the North Country has scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; and music direction by Marco Paguia.

The opening date is subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health and the governor, and the production anticipates that masks will be required for all patrons and front-of-house staff. Additionally, audience members may need to provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test. Exact regulations are still to be determined.