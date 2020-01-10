Broadway's Princess Diana Musical, From the Creators of Memphis, Announces Full Cast

Full casting has been announced for Broadway's Diana: A New Musical. As previously announced, Jeanna de Waal, who took on the title role in the world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse, will lead the cast on Broadway, alongside Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

Rounding out the company are Tessa Alves, Zach Adkins, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

Tony winner Christopher Ashley will direct, with a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, and music and lyrics by David Bryan — the writers behind the Tony-winning musical Memphis. Music supervision and arrangements are by Ian Eisendrath and choreography is by Kelly Devine. The creative team includes David Zinn (scenic design), Natasha Katz, (lighting design), William Ivey Long (costume design), Gareth Owen (sound design), and John Clancy (orchestrations).

Diana explores the life of Diana, Princess of Wales. Performances of the musical begin Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Longacre Theatre, with an official opening night set for Tuesday, March 31, 2020.