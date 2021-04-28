Florence Welch and Martyna Majok Writing Great Gatsby Musical

Florence Welch of the band Florence the Machine is co-writing a new musical based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby.

Grammy nominee Welch will pen the score with Oscar-nominated music producer and performer Thomas Bartlett (producer of Sufjan Stevens's "Mystery of Love"). Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok (Cost of Living) will pen the book, with Rebecca Frecknall (Majok's Sanctuary City) directing. Jeanie O'Hare serves as story consultant. Lead producers are Len Blavatnik and Amanda Ghost for Unigram, in association with Robert Fox.

Warner Music will release an eventual cast recording of The Great Gatsby. The timeline for a pre-Broadway engagement will be announced in the coming months.