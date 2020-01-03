Flashback Friday: Waitress Is Closing Up, but Look Back at Where It Began
Watch Jessie Mueller, Christopher Fitzgerald, Keala Settle, and the rest of the original cast preview their new Broadway show for the press in 2016.
Waitress ends its nearly four-year run on Broadway this Sunday, January 5. When it leaves the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, it takes with it a cultural phenomenon that gave us a group of iconic Jennas, viral karaoke performances, and one of the most memorable scores Broadway has seen in quite some time (courtesy of now-Tony nominee Sara Bareilles).
Before the diner closes up shop, we wanted to take one last stroll down memory lane. Take a few moments to look back at our footage of rehearsal-room performances by the original Broadway cast (including OG Jenna, Jessie Mueller) back in 2016. They hadn't moved into their Broadway home yet, but after this preview, we had a feeling they would be sticking around for a while.
