Flashback Friday: Waitress Is Closing Up, but Look Back at Where It Began

Waitress ends its nearly four-year run on Broadway this Sunday, January 5. When it leaves the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, it takes with it a cultural phenomenon that gave us a group of iconic Jennas, viral karaoke performances, and one of the most memorable scores Broadway has seen in quite some time (courtesy of now-Tony nominee Sara Bareilles).

Before the diner closes up shop, we wanted to take one last stroll down memory lane. Take a few moments to look back at our footage of rehearsal-room performances by the original Broadway cast (including OG Jenna, Jessie Mueller) back in 2016. They hadn't moved into their Broadway home yet, but after this preview, we had a feeling they would be sticking around for a while.