Flashback Friday: Watch Hamilton's Original Schuyler Sisters Sing Billy Joel

Reneé Elise Goldsberry, Philippa Soo, and Jasmine Cephas Jones originated the roles of Angelica, Eliza, and Peggy Schuyler in Broadway's smash-hit Hamilton, but they've since moved on to other projects. Goldsberry stars in the title role of the new film The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, alongside the legendary Oprah Winfrey. Soo just wrapped up her run in the new musical Amelie. And Jones recently appeared in an episode of Lena Dunham's Girls. We miss seeing these three, so we're taking a look back at the original Schuyler Sister trio singing the beloved Billy Joel hit "For the Longest Time" back in their Hamilton days.





