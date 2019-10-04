Flashback Friday: Meet Broadway's Next Scout Finch, Nina Grollman

Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird is entering its second year at the Shubert Theatre, and just this week, announced the cast that will be taking it into this next stage of its Broadway life.

We already knew that Ed Harris would be taking over for Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch — an exciting passing of the baton. But in the latest update, it was announced that Nina Grollman will be succeeding Celia Keenan-Bolger in her Tony-winning role as Scout.

Grollman made her Broadway debut with a small role in the 2018 revival of The Iceman Cometh, and shortly after that, performed in Lincoln Center Theater's off-Broadway production of Tom Stoppard's The Hard Problem. Broadway audiences will soon be taking note of Grollman's talents when she joins Mockingbird in November, but she already caught our eye (and ear) with this impressive vocal performance in 2013 for National YoungArts Week.

No, To Kill a Mockingbird is not a musical, but after watching this, you'll wish it was.