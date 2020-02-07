Flashback Friday: Cynthia Erivo Sings "I'm Here" From The Color Purple at the Tonys

Among this year's Oscar nominees is Cynthia Erivo, who's nominated for two awards: one for her performance as Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet; and the other for "Stand Up," the original song she cowrote for the film with Joshuah Brian Campbell. If she wins an Oscar on Sunday night, she'll become the youngest EGOT winner, joining an exclusive club that includes such theater luminaries as Andrew Lloyd Webber, Richard Rodgers, Whoopi Goldberg, and others.

Before the Oscars are presented at the Dolby Theatre (and broadcast on ABC) on Sunday, February 9, revisit the role that won Erivo her Tony: Celie in the 2015 Broadway revival of The Color Purple. At the 2016 Tony Awards, she performed the number "I'm Here," with costars Heather Headley and Danielle Brooks setting the stage for her roof-raising performance. If you somehow haven't witnessed this performance yet, check out the video below.