Flashback Friday: Be More Chill: The Upgrade Episode Four: "Everything Is Going to Be Wonderful"

Every Friday from now through August 28, we'll be replaying all five episodes of our 2018 documentary series Be More Chill: The Upgrade. The series looks at the creation of the Joe Iconis-Joe Tracz musical during its off-Broadway run at Signature Theatre, back before the cast and creative team even knew they would eventually be going to Broadway.

In episode four, "Everything Is Going to Be Wonderful," the company of Be More Chill goes through the arduous process known as "tech."