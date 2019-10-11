Flashback Friday: We Scooted to Work With Fun Home Tony Nominee Beth Malone

Fun Home fans got a delightful surprise earlier this week when plans were announced for a site-specific reading of Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron's Tony-winning musical, starring Tony-nominated Broadway favorites Jenn Colella (Come From Away) and Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom).

The reading will be held December 19 at the Plaza Jewish Community Chapel on the Upper West Side, mirroring the funeral home setting of Alison Bechdel's graphic novel-memoir on which the show is based. Kinnunen will take on the role of the college-aged Medium Alison, while Colella will play Alison in adulthood, originated on Broadway by Beth Malone, who earned a Tony nomination for her performance.

Malone made a big impression during her run, so we're flashing back to 2015, when we had the chance to spend a day with the Broadway star. It's been four years since Malone took us behind the scenes of life at the Fun Home, but to this day, she still holds the title for coolest scooter and shortest show prep.