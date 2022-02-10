First Look: The Music Man Releases Photos of Its Starry Supporting Actors

At long last, The Music Man celebrates the Broadway opening of its hotly anticipated revival at the Winter Garden Theatre tonight.

Directed by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks, Meredith Willson's classic musical stars Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as Marian (The Librarian) Paroo. They are joined onstage by a starry supporting cast, featured in the group of newly released images below.

Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell plays Mrs. Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, the mayor's wife, in the revival of The Music Man.

The Music Man features costume design by four-time Tony winner Santo Loquasto, and hair, wig, and makeup design by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young and Associates.

Tony winner Shuler Hensley takes on the role of Marcellus Washburn.

Tony winner Warren Carlyle lends his choreography to the production.

Tony winner Jefferson Mays as Mayor George Shinn on the Winter Garden stage.

The musical's featured cast also includes Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn, Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Kayla Teruel as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix, and Max Clayton as Standby for Harold Hill.

Tony winner Marie Mullen plays Mrs. Paroo in the Broadway revival of The Music Man.

The Music Man features a cast of 49, including six Tony Award winners and 21 young professionals making their Broadway debuts.