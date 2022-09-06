First Look: Lea Michele Strikes a Pose in the New Funny Girl Artwork

Lea Michele begins her run as Fanny Brice in Michael Mayer's Broadway revival of Funny Girl tonight at the August Wilson Theatre. Take a look at the fresh artwork the production has released just ahead of its new leading lady's arrival.

Lea Michele as Fanny Brice in a promotional photo for Funny Girl.

(© Mary Ellen Matthews)

Joining Michele onstage will be Tovah Feldshuh, who also begins her run as Mrs. Brice in the Broadway production. Funny Girl additionally stars Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein and Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan, with Julie Benko performing the title role on Thursdays beginning Thursday, September 8.

Back on Broadway for the first time in 58 years, Funny Girl features a classic score by Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill. The original book by Isobel Lennart is revised by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein.