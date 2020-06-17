BroadwayHD to Present Free Falsettos Sing-Along Edition in Honor of Pride

Broadway HD will team up with Live From Lincoln Center for a free sing-along screening of William Finn and James Lapine's Falsettos, taking place June 25 at 8pm.

Falsettos, presented in association with Jujamcyn Theaters and directed by Lapine, stars Christian Borle, Stephanie J. Block, Andrew Rannells, and Brandon Uranowitz, all of whom received Tony nominations for their respective performances. Anthony Rosenthal, Tracie Thoms, and Betsy Wolfe round out the cast. The production was filmed live at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City in January 2017.

Falsettos premiered on Broadway in 1992 and won Tony Awards for Best Score for William Finn and Best Book of a Musical for James Lapine and Finn. The show consists of two separate musicals, March of the Falsettos and Falsettoland, the second and third in a trilogy of one-act off-Broadway plays, which premiered at Playwrights Horizons, then led by current Lincoln Center Theater artistic director André Bishop. It follows the lives of five people: Marvin; his ex-wife, Trina; his psychiatrist, Mendel; his son, Jason; and his lover, Whizzer.

The production had choreography by Spencer Liff, sets by David Rockwell, costumes by Jennifer Caprio, lighting by Jeff Croiter, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and musical direction by Vadim Feichtner, conducting Michael Starobin's original orchestrations.

While the film is free, viewers are encouraged to make a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and its Emergency Grants for Pandemic Relief. Click here to donate.

You can watch for free by clicking here on June 25. The stream will be available for 48 hours.