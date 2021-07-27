James Monroe Iglehart and Courtney Reed Lead Cast of New Audio Musical

Falling in Love With Mr. Dellamort, a new audio musical by Jack Feldstein (book and lyrics) and Paul Doust (music and lyrics, radio play adaptation), will be released in association with Broadway Podcast Network, streaming in three episodes beginning July 30. The original cast recording is available now wherever digital music is sold, and on BroadwayRecords.com.

In Falling in Love With Mr. Dellamort, three lost souls receive an unexpected invitation to spend New Yearʼs Eve at Maison Dellamort: a remote South Carolina guest house with a peculiar yet magnetic host. Highlighting themes of unrequited love, mortality, and deception, the musical features an original pop score sung by an ensemble of Broadway veterans.

The cast is led by Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) as Mr. Dellamort and Courtney Reed (Aladdin) as Sue Grimshaw, with Tony winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Rhonda Lipson, Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman (Fiddler on the Roof) as Mina Thompson, and Telly Leung (Aladdin) as Barry Scott. Tony nominee Gavin Lee (SpongeBob SquarePants) narrates.

Falling in Love With Mr. Dellamort is directed by Ella Jane New, with music supervision and orchestrations by Lena Gabrielle, and sound design by Tony nominee Cricket S. Myers.

For more information, click here.