EXCLUSIVE: Hear Patrick Page and Amber Gray Sing From the Hadestown Cast Album

The Tony-winning Hadestown will release its latest cast album tracks on Friday, June 28. This song drop, one of many scheduled throughout the summer, will feature material sung by the characters Hades and Persephone, played by Tony nominees Patrick Page and Amber Gray. You can listen to two of them below:

"We Raise Our Cups"



"His Kiss, the Riot"

Directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin, Anaïs Mitchell's Hadestown stars Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page. They are joined by Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The Workers Chorus is played by Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable, and Ahmad Simmons. The full cast includes swings Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khaila Wilcoxon.