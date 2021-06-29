Ephraim Sykes Withdraws From MJ on Broadway; Myles Frost Will Play Michael Jackson

Ephraim Sykes has departed from the upcoming Broadway premiere of MJ, owing to a new film commitment. Actor Myles Frost, who auditioned during an open call, will now be making his Broadway debut as legendary pop singer Michael Jackson when performances begin December 6 at the Neil Simon Theatre. Opening is still set for February 1.

MJ as a book by Lynn Nottage, direction and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon, and songs from Jackson's extensive catalogue of music. Plot details of the production have been kept largely under wraps for most of the show's development, but MJ reportedly focuses on the singer's preparations for his Dangerous tour in 1992.

MJ will feature set design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Natasha Katz, costumes by Paul Tazewell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. Jason Michael Webb will serve as music director, with musical supervision by David Holcenberg, and orchestrations by Holcenberg and Webb.