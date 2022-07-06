Duffer Brothers Announce Plans for a Stranger Things Stage Play

On the heels of their record-breaking fourth season, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have announced a slate of new projects with their newly created company, Upside Down Pictures.

In addition to a variety of television series, their to-do list also includes a stage play, set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things. UK-based theater producer Sonia Friedman, stage and screen director Stephen Daldry, and Netflix are all attached to produce the theatrical project, with Daldry also planning to direct. 21 Laps will serve as associate producer.

Daldry is a three-time Tony Award-winning director, earning trophies for his work on An Inspector Calls (1994), Billy Elliot: The Musical (2009), and The Inheritance (2020). He was also nominated in 2015 for his direction of David Hare's Skylight, starring Carey Mulligan and Bill Nighy.

Dates, casting, and location for the Stranger Things-inspired stage play are yet to be announced.