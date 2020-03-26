Do You Know the "Answers" to Last Night's "Short Runs on Broadway" Jeopardy! Category?

Broadway is a regular category on the Jeopardy! board, but the March 25 game put the contestants to work with a more difficult version, narrowing it specifically down to "Short Runs." Can you guess the names of these legendary Great White Way flops and some things related to them (in the form of a question, of course)?

1. For $400

2. For $800

3. For $1200

4. For $1600

5. For $2000

Answers: 1. What is Carrie? 2. What is the Shroud of Turin? 3. What is Bye Bye Birdie? 4. Who is Farrah Fawcett? 5. Who is Federico Fellini?