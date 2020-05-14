Disney's Frozen Musical Has Closed on Broadway

The Broadway production of Disney's Frozen, which opened at St. James Theatre on March 22, 2018, will not reopen when the coronavirus shutdown is lifted. The production's final performance was Wednesday, March 11. Frozen played 825 performances and 26 previews.

Disney Theatrical, its lead producer, receives no corporate subsidy from its parent organization, the Walt Disney Company. Like any show, it must be financially self-sustaining. Over its two-year run, the show grossed over $150 million and entertained more than 1.3M people. Closing the Broadway production now allows future productions of Frozen to re-purpose its costumes and scenic elements, reducing cost and waste.

Guests holding tickets for Frozen who purchased via Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically within 30 days. Those guests who purchased through other channels should return to their original point of purchase for more information on refunds.

At the time of its closing, Frozen starred McKenzie Kurtz (Anna), Ciara Renée (Elsa), Ryan McCartan (Hans), Ryann Redmond (Olaf), Noah J. Ricketts (Kristoff), Robert Creighton (Weselton), Kevin Del Aguila (Oaken), Adam Jepsen (Sven at certain performances), Andrew Pirozzi (Sven at certain performances), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Anna Standby), and Alyssa Fox (Elsa Standby), along with Anna Rae Haller (Young Elsa at certain performances), Suri Marrero (Young Elsa at certain performances), Fiona Morgan Quinn (Young Anna at certain performances), and Charlie Tassone (Young Anna at certain performances). The roles of Elsa and Anna were originated by Caissie Levy and Patti Murin.

In a cast of over 40, Frozen also featured Alicia Albright, Kate Bailey, Tracee Beazer, Keely Beirne, Wendi Bergamini, Claire Camp, Spencer Clark, Michael Fatica, Cajai Fellows Johnson, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Charissa Hogeland, Donald Jones, Jr., Nina Lafarga, Austin Lesch, Ellen Marlow, Robin Masella, Adam Perry, Jeff Pew, Tyrone L. Robinson, Julius Anthony Rubio, Anthony Sagaria, Ann Sanders, Brian Steven Shaw, Jacob Smith, Jake David Smith, Bronwyn Tarboton, Harris M. Turner, and Charlie Williams.

Based on the 2013 film, Frozen features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book by Jennifer Lee. It is directed by Michael Grandage and choreographed by Rob Ashford.

Frozen has scenic and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, musical supervision by Stephen Oremus, orchestrations by Dave Metzger, musical direction by Brian Usifer, and additional dance arrangements by David Chase. Chris Montan is the executive music producer.

Frozens North American tour will resume performances at a date to be determined. Productions in Australia, the UK, Japan, and Germany are scheduled to open by next year.