David Copperfield Visits Derren Brown: Secret

Legendary magician David Copperfield checked out Derren Brown: Secret on September 10 and met with the mentalist after the show. Check out photos of Copperfield and Brown below.

David Copperfield and Derren Brown after a recent performance of Derren Brown: Secret on Broadway.

(© Alexander Harris)

Written by Andy Nyman, Derren Brown, and Andrew O'Connor, and directed by O'Connor and Nyman, Derren Brown: Secret began previews on September 6 at the Cort Theatre, and will open on September 15. The show will play a strictly limited engagement through January 4, 2020.

David Copperfield and Derren Brown implore us to keep mum about what happens in Derren Brown: Secret.

(© Alexander Harris)

Brown, a mentalist and illusionist, first performed Secret at the Atlantic Theatre Company in spring 2017. The Broadway run for the production, which examines the stories and beliefs that guide our lives, is produced by J.J. Abrams, Thomas Kail, and Jeffrey Seller.