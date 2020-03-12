Last Chance to See Blair Underwood and David Alan Grier on Broadway

With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!

Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.

RECENTLY OPENED:

72 Miles to Go...

Jacqueline Guillén, Triney Sandoval, Bobby Moreno, and Tyler Alvarez star in 72 Miles to Go....

(© Jeremy Daniel)

"...[S]ubtly profound...[with s]ympathetic performances... Inevitably, some viewers will respond that the events depicted in 72 Miles to Go... could have been avoided if Anita had only entered the United States 'the right way.' With sensitivity and insistence, [playwright Hilary] Bettis shows how prohibitive 'the right way' really is, and how it requires sacrifices that few native-born Americans would ever tolerate." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Seven Sins

Amy Jo Jackson and the cast of Seven Sins.

(© Mark Shelby Perry)

"As someone who has attended their performances for years, I must confess that this is Company XIV's most lavish, thrilling show to date. ... For a truly memorable date night, this should be your choice." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.

CLOSING SOON:

Blues for an Alabama Sky

John-Andrew Morrison, Alfie Fuller, and Sheldon Woodley star in Keen Company's production of Blues for an Alabama Sky, running through March 14 at Theatre Row.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"...[W]ith its finely drawn characters and a plot that simmers steadily till it explodes like a dream deferred, Blues for an Alabama Sky is one of the most satisfying dramas onstage in New York right now. ... Director L.A. Williams has his finger on the pulse of the play as he lets [playwright Pearl] Cleage's well-paced scenes gradually develop, and then intensifies the speed in the second act. He leads every actor to a solid performance as well." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.

The Inheritance

The cast of The Inheritance, which runs through March 15 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

(© Matthew Murphy)

"Brilliant performances undergird this towering play... Stephen Daldry directs a production that showcases the words and performances by getting out of the way. ... The best literature helps us understand lives radically different that our own, while also illuminating the human experience we all share. In its complex depictions of love, envy, and (above all) the lingering pain of loss, The Inheritance shines a particularly brilliant light. It is easily one of the best plays of the decade." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

A Soldier's Play

David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, and Billy Eugene Jones star in A Soldier's Play, which runs through March 15 at the American Airlines Theatre.

(© Joan Marcus)

"The issues and themes are so contemporary...and [playwright Charles] Fuller's words are so illuminating that it feels like A Soldier's Play could have been written yesterday. [Director Kenny] Leon's staging amounts to his most haunting and heartfelt work since A Raisin in the Sun in 2014. ... His cast is right on the money, too... Though the season is still relatively young, I think we'll be hard-pressed to find a revival as satisfying as A Soldier's Play, which wears its heart on its sleeve to expose some complicated feelings about American identity that people are too afraid to talk about." Read David Gordon's full review here.

