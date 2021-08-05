Daniel J. Watts, Dawnn Lewis, Myra Lucretia Taylor to Return to Tina on Broadway

Daniel J. Watts, Dawnn Lewis, Myra Lucretia Taylor, and more original cast members will join Adrienne Warren in the Broadway return of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, resuming performances on October 8 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Tony nominees Watts and Taylor will return to the roles of Ike Turner and Gran Georgeanna, alongside Lewis as Zelma and Tony nominee Warren in the title role. Nkeki Obi-Melekwe will once again serve as the Tina alternate (performing the role at certain performances), with Jessica Rush also coming back to play Rhonda.

The full ensemble includes Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monet, Phierce Phoenix, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Skye Dakota Turner, and Katie Webber.

Spokespeople for the show are describing Warren's return as a "limited engagement," though an end date for her run has not yet been specified.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina has choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music, and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, and casting by the Telsey Office.

The musical, which opened on Broadway in November 2019, "reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll." The Broadway production received 12 Tony Award nominations.