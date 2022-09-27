Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Announces New Broadway Casting

Casting has been announced for the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The new company will begin performances at the Lyric Theatre on Tuesday, November 15, featuring 16 actors making their Broadway debut.

Steve Haggard and Angela Reed will continue as Harry Potter and Ginny Potter, with Joel Meyers taking on the role of their son Albus Potter. Jenny Jules continues as Hermione Granger with Rachel Leslie playing the role from November 15-January 15, 2023. David Abeles continues as Ron Weasley and Maya Thomas will play Ron and Hermione's daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Aaron Bartz continues as Draco Malfoy and Erik C. Peterson will play his son Scorpius Malfoy. Imani Jade Powers will play Delphi Diggory.

Rounding out the company will be Chadd Alexander, Kevin Rico Angulo, Chelsey Arce, Quinn Blades, Ebony Blake, Darby Breedlove, Ted Deasy, Irving Dyson Jr., Kira Fath, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Eleasha Gamble, Logan James Hall, Abbi Hawk, Chance Marshaun Hill, Edward James Hyland, Nick Hyland, Jax Jackson, Jack Koenig, Spencer LaRue, Samaria Nixon-Fleming, Erik Evan Olson, Alexandra Peter, Dan Piering, William Rhem Jr., Kiaya Scott, Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens, Karen Janes Woditsch, and Brittany Zeinstra.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The Broadway production won six 2018 Tony Awards, including Best Play.