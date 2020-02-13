Last Chance to See David Byrne in American Utopia on Broadway

With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!

Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.

RECENTLY OPENED:

Where We Stand

Donnetta Lavinia Grays is the playwright and star of Where We Stand at WP Theater.

(© Joan Marcus)

"[Donnetta Lavinia] Grays is an extraordinarily gifted storyteller, conjuring an entire town of highly specific characters without resorting to a single costume change....With sensitivity and classically great storytelling skills, Grays asks us to reconsider our notions of justice and revenge, and the perilous chasm between them." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

CLOSING SOON:

David Byrne's American Utopia

David Byrne and the cast of American Utopia, running through February 16 on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.

(© Matthew Murphy)

"It's impossible to leave David Byrne's American Utopia without a big smile on your face. This theatrical concert from the Talking Heads front man is presently radiating joy from the stage of the Hudson Theatre, where it has instantly become the most unique musical experience on Broadway." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation

Immanuel Houston, Jenny Lee Stern, and Aline Mayagoitia star in Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, running through February 16 at the York Theatre Company.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"Hilarious impersonations abound from this versatile cast... Parodies of Frozen and The Ferryman are highlights — I was especially impressed with the amount of time and thought Alessandrini devoted to the latter, even though it has been closed for months. ...[F]ans of the [Forbidden Broadway] franchise won't be disappointed by The Next Generation. Read Zachary Stewart's full review from its original Triad run here.

Paris

Julies Latimer, Ann McDonough, Christopher Dylan White, and Eddie K. Robinson star in Paris, running through February 16 at Atlantic Stage 2.

(© Ahron R. Foster)

"In just six scenes, [playwright Eboni] Booth depicts the trickle-down cruelty of American employment, in which poor people are promoted to management to keep their boots on the necks of even poorer people, absorbing all of the subsequent resentment... Director Knud Adams deftly stages this social dynamic while leaving room for the mystery inherent in Booth's script, which is not strictly social realism.... [Jules] Latimer's quietly powerful performance, which relies on physicality far more than words, offers a steady center to the drama." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn

Judy McLane, Carlos Lopez, Michael Notardonato, Ari Raskin, Anna Kostakis, Nikita Burshteyn, Zach Schanne, and Viet Vo star in Romeo & Bernadette, running through February 16 at A.R.T./New York Theatres.

(© Russ Rowland)

"Don't expect to brush up much on your Shakespeare with this one, but for a fun night out, grab your goombahs and say, 'Andiamo!'" Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.