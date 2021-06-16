Concord Theatricals Acquires Stock and Amateur Licensing Rights for Six

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide stock and amateur stage licensing rights to Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss's Six, the musical sensation that reimagines the six wives of Henry VIII as a pop act.

"We are so excited to have Concord licensing our show and enabling people all over the world to take the mic, use their voice, and claim their crown," Marlow and Moss said in a press statement.

The two composers, still in their 20s, penned the show in their dorm rooms at Cambridge while neglecting studies for their final exams. A premiere at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe led to professional productions across the globe and a beloved London cast album: It has been streamed 250 million times, second only to Hamilton when it comes to original cast recordings.

Concord Theatricals handles the rights to Lin-Manuel Miranda's first Broadway musical, In the Heights, which is now a major motion picture. Additionally, Concord carries titles by Irving Berlin, Kander & Ebb, Rodgers & Hammerstein, and Marvin Hamlisch.

Six is currently playing the Lyric Theatre on London's West End. Preview performances are set to recommence on September 17 at New York's Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where Six will finally celebrate its long-delayed Broadway opening on October 3.