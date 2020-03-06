Company Announces Standing Room Policy and One-Night Free Ticket Lottery

A standing room ticket policy has been announced for Marianne Elliott's revival of the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical Company, now in previews at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The production will officially open on March 22.

The general standing room policy is as follows: Standing room will only be available at the Jacobs Theatre box office on the day of the performance if the performance is sold out. Standing room tickets are $32 per ticket (limit of two tickets per purchase). Cash or credit card will be accepted.

Company will additionally host a one-time-only lottery this Saturday, March 7, where all 24 standing room locations for that evening's performance will be offered free to lottery winners. Entries for Saturday's special standing room lottery will only be accepted in person at the Jacobs Theatre and will start at 10am. Entries must be submitted by 6:30pm (maximum of one entry per person).

The drawing will take place in front of the theater at 6:30pm where lottery winners will be selected at random and can receive a maximum of two free tickets. Winners must be present at the time of the drawing to claim their free tickets.

Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone head the Company cast as Bobbie and Joanne, with Greg Hildreth as Peter, Matt Doyle as Jamie, Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Christopher Sieber as Harry, Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Rashidra Scott as Susan, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J.