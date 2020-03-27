The Five International Companies of Come From Away Celebrate World Theater Day

Even when the show can't go on, World Theater Day can — and Come From Away is commemorating it in due Newfoundlander fashion. Theaters are dark, but you can see the musical's five original international companies in the below compilation video of the show's opening number, "Welcome to the Rock."

Soak in the Gander spirit of generosity and camaraderie, and celebrate World Theater Day with the faith that marquees will light up again.